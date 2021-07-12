Rotary Club holds Rotary year 2021-2022 meeting

Listen to this article now

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya held its first meeting of the new Rotary year 2021-2022. President Faisal Juma introduced his plans for the next year, what projects the team is going to organize and what activities are in the works. The theme of the year is “Helping Hands”, the idea is to involve most of the club members in projects that will inspire and uplift lives of the most affected by the pandemic.

During the meeting the “Green July” campaign was launched. Each club member will use reusable and sustainable materials instead of single use plastic for the entire month of July.



