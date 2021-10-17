Rotary Club of Manama Celebrates 56th Anniversary

Listen to this article now

The Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) marks its 56th anniversary this year, celebrating milestone achievements over the years, in which it had a remarkable positive impact on the lives of thousands of Bahrain’s citizens and residents.

For more than half a century, the Club has been involved in several noble programmes and initiatives that extended a helping hand to the less-fortunate segments of the Bahraini society, and contributed to enhancing their livelihoods.

RCM’s work includes charity fundraisers, supporting widowed women and orphans, backing charity organisations, and helping patients suffering from crucial diseases, such as cancer, sickle cell anaemia, children with diabetes and more.

The Club also played a prominent social role during the recent outbreak of the global COVID pandemic and its repercussions, alleviating the hardships of many citizens and residents across the Kingdom.

On this occasion, RCM President Roya Baqer commented: “We are

glad to be together here to mark 56 years of the Club’s continuous dedication and philanthropy.

As RCM members, we are all

committed to making a positive impact on humanity and enhance the livelihoods of less-privileged individuals here in Bahrain and beyond. I would like to express gratitude and appreciation to all Rotarians in Bahrain and to

our partners for their continued support and effective contribution to achieve our goals.”

A ceremony was held to celebrate the Club’s 56th anniversary on September 12, 2021 at Gulf Hotel, where RCM members, members and presidents of other Rotary clubs here in Bahrain, senior officials and dignitaries attended.