Rotary Club of Manama Hosts Rotary 2452 District Governor

Listen to this article now

The Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) Board of Directors, along with fellow Rotary clubs in Bahrain, has recently met Rotary District 2452 Governor Ashot Karapetyan during his annual visit to the Kingdom.

- Advertisement -

Accompanying DG Ashot, who paid a three-day visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain from Armenia, were Deputy District Governor Hassan Al Rais from the UAE and Past District Governor Ignase Moawadh from Jordon.

The meeting was held at the Gulf Hotel in the presence of Deputy District Governor Dhafer Al Omran, Immediate Past District Governor Mazen Al Omran and Past District Governor Emad AlMoayed.

District Governor and his designated team then reviewed the plans, projects, admin, and membership reports of the Rotary Clubs in Bahrain for the Year 2021-2022. The clubs included RCM, Rotary Club of Adliya, Rotary Club of Salmaniya, Rotary Club of Seef Bahrain, Rotaract Club of Bahrain and Rotary Satellite Club Manama Youth.

Moreover, a training session was organised on the next day and it was presented by DG Ashot and PDG Ignase. The session focused on the Rotary ethics and protocol, highlighting the missions and values of Rotary District 2452 and Rotary international in general.

A special ceremony was also held on the occasion of relaunching RCM’s Diabetes Awareness Mobile Unit, which was donated by the Club to the Bahrain Diabetes Society and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Bahrain, and group pictures were taken.

It is worth noting that Rotary District 2452 includes 9 countries in three continents; Armenia, Bahrain, Cyprus, Georgia, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Sudan and the UAE. The non-profit organisation scope of work focuses on promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, supporting education among other humanitarian causes.

RCM forms part of Rotary International, which is the world’s first service club organisation and includes over 1.2 million members worldwide. Since its inception in 1965, RCM members have been actively participating and organising key community initiatives and projects, aiming to contribute towards societal needs and make a valuable addition to the development of the community.