Rotary Club of Manama Launches Awareness Campaign on Diabetes

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which is marked on November 14 every year, the Rotary Club of Manama has launched an awareness campaign on Sunday to shed light on the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and commitment to a balanced diet.

The campaign, which aimed to raise awareness of reducing the spread of diabetes and its health impact, and presented a variety of health and awareness activities, which included checking sugar levels, in addition to medical consultations focusing on the necessity of adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes sports activities and nutritious foods.

On this occasion, Roya Baqer, President of Rotary Club of Manama, affirmed that the Club will continue to exert supportive efforts to various social and humanitarian events and initiatives that contribute to alleviating suffering and raising community awareness, noting that marking this international day stems from its keenness to look after the health of each society member and developing programs to maintain it.

She explained that diabetes is a chronic disease that requires us to organize events and programmes to contribute to spreading awareness of this disease in the community, and the need to combat it by all possible means to ensure a better healthy life for all.

RCM forms part of Rotary International, which is the world’s first service club organization and includes over 1.2 million members worldwide. Since its inception in 1965, RCM members have been actively participating and organizing key community initiatives and projects, aiming to contribute towards societal needs and make a valuable addition to the development of the community.