Rotary Club of Manama Launches “Impact for Good” Environmental Community Programme

The Rotary Club of Manama held a press conference on 8 February to announce the launch of “Impact for Good”, a community programme designed as a platform for a series of initiatives aimed at creating positive, practical, and measurable impact across the Kingdom of Bahrain. The press conference marked the official launch of the programme, with its first activation focused on recycling and raising awareness around the overuse of plastic bags.

As the Club approaches nearly 60 years of service to the Bahraini community, it continues to prioritise projects that go beyond fundraising, placing strong emphasis on hands-on initiatives that support environmental responsibility and community well-being.

This first Impact for Good activation addresses the widespread overuse of plastic bags, which are recognised globally as a major environmental pollutant and remain difficult to recycle at scale. As part of the initiative, the Rotary Club of Manama has designed and produced 5,000 reusable cotton grocery bags. Durable, washable, and practical for everyday use, the bags are intended to make it easier for individuals and families to reduce reliance on single-use plastics and adopt more sustainable daily habits.

In partnership with Al Jazira and LuLu, the reusable bags will be distributed to the public at supermarket entrances as part of a three-month campaign launching at the beginning of Ramadan. Reflecting the values of mindfulness, moderation, and shared responsibility associated with the holy month, the initiative aims to raise environmental awareness, encourage positive behaviour change, and engage the community in working together toward a more sustainable future.

Commenting on the launch, Robert Timmers, President of the Rotary Club of Manama, said:“Impact for Good is designed as a platform for sustained community action. This first activation focuses on a simple but powerful idea — making sustainable choices easier in everyday life. By starting with practical steps such as reusable bags, we hope to inspire long-term behaviour change and encourage collective responsibility for our environment.”

The Rotary Club of Manama remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen community awareness, encourage positive behaviour change, and contribute to a more sustainable future for Bahrain.