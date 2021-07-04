Rotary Club of Manama Reveals its New Rotary Year Plans

Listen to this article now

Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) New President Ms. Roaya Baqer recently affirmed that this Rotary year will witness the launch of many programmes and initiatives, which will shed light on extending a helping hand to children with life-threatening diseases, as well as young people suffering from Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and autism.

Explaining further, Ms. Baqer revealed that RCM’s slogan this year will revolve around “Elimination Of Sckle Cell Disease” and “Autism Is Not A Disability, It Is A Different Ability”.



The New President reiterated that RCM, since its inception, has committed to contribute to finding substantive solutions to the various issues that trouble the society, and from this point of view, the Club was keen this year to focus on the aforementioned issues, which that affected the quality of life of many families and individuals in the Bahraini society.

Ms. Baqer mentioned that there is a large number of children suffering from life-threatening diseases in the Kingdom of Bahrain at the present time, while there are more than 9,000 suffering from sickle cell decease and 2,000 children with autism.

She added that RCM will harness its resources this year to cooperate with the relevant government and private institutions to support the aforementioned categories.

Founded in 1965, the Club consists of 70 members who have been actively participating and organising key community projects for the past five decades, with the aim of contributing towards societal needs. The Club forms part of Rotary International which is the world’s first service club organisation and includes over 1.2 million members.