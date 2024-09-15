Rotary Club of Manama to Hold 29th Annual Football Tournament

- Advertisement -

The Rotary Club of Manama today hosted a press conference at the Gulf Hotel, Manama, to announce the 29th Annual Six-a-Side Football Tournament, a key fundraising event in support of the club’s charitable initiatives. The tournament is set to take place on October 4, 2024, from 2:30 PM to 9:00 PM at the Rugby Club, and will bring together teams and community members for a day of friendly competition, all for a worthy cause.

The Six-a-Side Football Tournament is a vital part of the Rotary Club’s efforts to raise funds for its core philanthropic pillars. The funds raised will directly contribute to the following critical causes within the Kingdom of Bahrain:

Education for All: Ensuring that every individual, regardless of their background, has access to quality education, providing them with opportunities to grow and succeed. Supporting Bahrainis Living Below the Poverty Line: Providing essential food supplies, shelter upgrades, and other forms of assistance to improve the living conditions of those most in need. Youth Empowerment: Offering vocational training programs and initiatives that promote the physical and mental wellbeing of Bahrain’s youth, equipping them with skills for a brighter, more empowered future.

President of Rotary Club of Manama 2024-2025, Chancellor, Prof. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Six-A-Side Organizing Committee, spoke on the significance of the event, saying “Our fundraising efforts are targeted at addressing several pressing needs within the Kingdom of Bahrain. We aim to ensure that access to quality education is universal, regardless of a person’s circumstances, through our ‘Education for All’ initiative. Additionally, we are dedicated to supporting those who live below the poverty line by providing essential resources such as food and shelter. Moreover, youth empowerment remains a key focus, with our programs aimed at fostering vocational training and mental and physical wellbeing for Bahrain’s young generation. These initiatives are crucial in helping to build a stronger, more resilient community.”

The 29th Annual Six-a-Side Football Tournament promises to be an exciting day of football while making a significant impact in the lives of many individuals across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Community members and businesses alike are encouraged to attend and show their support for these vital causes.