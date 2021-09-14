Rotary Club of Salmaniya – Art Program for the Down Syndrome Care Centre

Listen to this article now

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya organized an Art Program for the members of the Bahrain Down Syndrome Care Centre. The venue was kindly provided by Salah Bushehiri who is the owner of Chandal and contributed to the program. The program was run over two days from the 7th to the 8th of September 2021.

Day one – 7th September: Rotary Member Reham Yusuf ran the mosaic art workshop.

Day two – 8th September: Salah Bushehiri ran the recycling wood workshop and Past President Seema Baqi ran the painting workshop.









Two overseers from the center assisted with the workshop and eight members participated.