Rotary Club of Salmaniya celebrates 50 Years of Success

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya celebrated its 50th year anniversary on Wednesday 8th June 2022 at the Golden Tulip Hotel. Four senior members PP Adel Al A’ali, PP Amira Ismail, PP Khalil Shakib, and PP Seema Baqi spoke about their personal experiences and favorite memories of being a part of the Rotary in a four-person panel discussion with Deputy District Governor Dr. Dhafer Alumran chairing the panel. The members shared their experiences and joined in the discussion with the panelist. The meeting concluded with all the members cutting the cake and guest pianist Dimitry playing a solo. The entire session was streamed live on the Clubs’ YouTube channel, for the Rotary members from all over the world could participate.
The Club’s 50th Year Anniversary Celebration was planned to organize last year but postponed due to the COVID 19 outbreak.