40 C
Manama
Saturday, June 25, 2022

Winners of UNESCO-King Hamad ICT Prize honored

Under the patronage of His Majesty King...

Lulu Group’s Chairman Yusuffali’s vote of confidence in Bahrain

In a vote of confidence for the...

Health Minister meets Saudi counterpart; affirms depths of bilateral relations

Health Minister, Dr. Jalila bint Al-Sayed Jawad...

Rotary Club of Salmaniya celebrates 50 Years of Success

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya celebrated its 50th year anniversary on Wednesday 8th June 2022 at the Golden Tulip Hotel. Four senior members PP Adel Al A’ali, PP Amira Ismail, PP Khalil Shakib, and PP Seema Baqi spoke about their personal experiences and favorite memories of being a part of the Rotary in a four-person panel discussion with Deputy District Governor Dr. Dhafer Alumran chairing the panel. The members shared their experiences and joined in the discussion with the panelist. The meeting concluded with all the members cutting the cake and guest pianist Dimitry playing a solo. The entire session was streamed live on the Clubs’ YouTube channel,  for the Rotary members from all over the world could participate. 

- Advertisement -

The Club’s 50th Year Anniversary Celebration was planned to organize last year but  postponed due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWinners of UNESCO-King Hamad ICT Prize honored
Next articleSecond Edition of the Lamea Programme Launched

RELATED ARTICLES

MOST READ

© GO ALIVE MEDIA