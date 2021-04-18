Rotary Club of Salmaniya distributes 630 Ramadan food boxes

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya arranged 630 Ramadan food boxes to be distributed to needy families this month. Each box contains important food items that will be enough for one family for a duration of 2-3 weeks.

With the help of Almuntazah Market in Isa Town the boxes were dispatched to 22 societies and 630 families on Monday the 12th of April 2021.



















Rotary Club of Salmaniya

Part of Rotary International. It was founded in 1971 by people who believed in helping their fellow man.

The Rotary club is a volunteer charity organization that is made up of professionals who want to help the community. Many of the members are successful in their careers and want to give back to the community that supported them. Each member takes time out of their busy schedule to work effortlessly to help their community for a cause.