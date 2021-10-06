Rotary Club of Salmaniya holds its first physical meeting with the participation of the Supreme Council for Women

Listen to this article now

The Supreme Council for Women participated in the Rotary Club of Salmaniya’s first regular weekly meeting held physically at Golden Tulip Hotel on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The talk focused on the national efforts undertaken by the Council to support the progress of women in Bahrain which include prominent plans and programs that support equal opportunities for both sexes. The meeting was attended by the Club members both virtually and physically with professional backgrounds ranging from doctors, entrepreneurs, artists, corporate executives and prominent business people. The most notable guests were the Deputy District Governor of the Rotary Clubs in Bahrain, Ambassador Dr. Dhafer Alumran, and the other was the founder and advisor to the board of directors of Al-Fanar Investment Holding and the Chairman of the Board of Directors Albilad Newspaper His Excellency Mr. Abdulnabi AlShoala.

- Advertisement -

The meeting concluded with the President of the Rotary Club of Salmaniya Faisal Abdulrahman Juma, on behalf of the attendees thanking the Supreme Council for Women for their valuable talk dealing with many important aspects of Bahraini women who are an integral part of Bahraini society. Also empowering women and girls, pushing them to the forefront of the program which is dedicated to empowering girls economically. The Club is looking forward to cooperation and partnership with the Supreme Council for Women to pursue the objectives of this program for the Bahraini society and to exchange experiences in other programs and initiatives. The guest speaker and the Club members joined together for a group photo as a reminder of this important meeting.

The meeting ended with His Excellency Mr. Abdulnabi AlShoala being granted an honorary membership from the Club in appreciation and gratitude for his contributions and support for the Club’s initiatives and programmes. It is worth noting that this is the first physical meeting held during this Rotary year, with all necessary precautions and safety measures taken into account in accordance with government social distancing regulations.



