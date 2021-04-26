Rotary Club of Salmaniya marks World Down Syndrome Day

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya’s community service project for the month of March was all about enhancing the awareness of Down Syndrome as part of the World’s Down Syndrome Day 2021. A mural painting of the Down Syndrome Awareness Ribbon with talented down syndrome kids and individuals was carried out at the Bahrain Down Syndrome Society over a period of two days. This project aims to enhance the awareness about Down Syndrome through art, demonstrating the talent of Down Syndrome individuals, and artistic capabilities.







The mural was unveiled on March 21st 20201 during World Down Syndrome Day 2021. The Rotary Club of Salmaniya participated in an event facilitated by the Bahrain Down Syndrome Society. The event includes a number of activities to encourage the members of the Down Syndrome community to explore their creative skills and talent. The day-long event was very inspirational to all who attended.





