Rotary Club of Salmaniya organizes the Art Summer Program for the Bahrain Deaf Society

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya organised a Three Day Summer Art Program for the Bahrain Deaf Society on July 25th-27th 2021.

Day one was an art painting workshop with Past President Seema Baqi coordinating the session.

Day two Rotary member Reham Yusuf coordinated the ceramic mosaic art workshop on July 26th.

Day three the 27th of July was the final day where a recycling and clay workshop was coordinated by Salah Bushehri.

The Chairman of Bahrain Deaf Society Aqeel Ali Hasan gave his gratitude for organizing such a wonderful and enjoyable program. All Bahrain Deaf Society members enjoyed and benefited greatly. A great friendship between the two organizations has been developed.













On the 11th of August 2021 the Rotary Club of Salmaniya organised the Art Summer Program Award Ceremony to recognize the participants who helped organize the summer program with success. The event was a hybrid between virtual and physical settings. Five members from the Rotary Club of Salmaniya attended the Bahrain Deaf Society’s office to personally hand the awards. The Club members attended the event virtually to experience the event safely.

