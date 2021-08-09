Rotary Club of Salmaniya Sponsorship Appreciation Day

Listen to this article now

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya organized the “Sponsorship Appreciation Day” on Wednesday 28th of July 2021. The event was organized to thank the sponsors who donated towards the “Helping Hands” fundraising campaign, especially during these difficult times. President Faisal Juma expressed his gratitude towards the sponsors and pledged that the funds will be used for charitable and noble causes during the year 2021-2022.

Gold Sponsors:

Airmech

Abdulrahman Juma bin Mohamed & Sons WLL

Credimax

NBB

Silver Sponsors:

Almoayed Wilhelmsen

Bahrain Workshop

BMMI

Juma International

MSCEB

Paradigm Automations

Poullaides Construction

Spartan Fitness

Turk Group

Yateem Centre

Amira Ismail

Ali Yateem

Bronze Sponsors:

Gulf Brands International

Ismail Khonji Associates

U Data

Ali Almaqabi

Hasan AlMansoor

Jean De Tinguy



In-Kind Sponsors: Al Jazira Supermarket donated 25 food boxes

Hami Multimedia: The Club’s website support



