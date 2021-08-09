Rotary Club of Salmaniya Sponsorship Appreciation Day

|
The Rotary Club of Salmaniya organized the “Sponsorship Appreciation Day” on Wednesday 28th of July 2021. The event was organized to thank the sponsors who donated towards the “Helping Hands” fundraising campaign, especially during these difficult times. President Faisal Juma expressed his gratitude towards the sponsors and pledged that the funds will be used for charitable and noble causes during the year 2021-2022.
Gold Sponsors:
- Airmech
- Abdulrahman Juma bin Mohamed & Sons WLL
- Credimax
- NBB
Silver Sponsors:
- Almoayed Wilhelmsen
- Bahrain Workshop
- BMMI
- Juma International
- MSCEB
- Paradigm Automations
- Poullaides Construction
- Spartan Fitness
- Turk Group
- Yateem Centre
- Amira Ismail
- Ali Yateem
Bronze Sponsors:
- Gulf Brands International
- Ismail Khonji Associates
- U Data
- Ali Almaqabi
- Hasan AlMansoor
- Jean De Tinguy
In-Kind Sponsors: Al Jazira Supermarket donated 25 food boxes
Hami Multimedia: The Club’s website support
