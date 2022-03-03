Rotary Clubs Announce RYLA Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Manama, under the patronage of H.E. Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, the Rotary Clubs in Bahrain have announced the start of registration for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), an intensive leadership experience. The Clubs of Manama, Salmaniya, Adliya, Seef Manama, Rotaract Bahrain and the Satellite Youth Club of Manama, are collaborating this year to host a Bahrain-wide RYLA event on March 10th and 12th. Each club has designed a different activity that targets a specific group of audiences, with the mission to assist young people in developing their leadership skills while having fun and socializing with others.

Amal Kooheji, Head of Steering Committee of RYLA Bahrain 2022, said: “It is with great pleasure, that the Rotary clubs of Bahrain join forces in 2022 to deliver a nationwide initiative that helps our youth, not only connect and learn leadership skills from master trainers and experts in the industry. But it also brings them together in a physical setting, where they can connect with one another and learn the value of human interaction and interpersonal skills. We aim to build leaders of tomorrow through creating this platform of connection, in which the candidates will not only focus on their personal skills but also understand the importance of giving back to the community through the role models that they will be interacting with and thus, empower them to make a better world.”

RYLA participants will have the opportunity to hone their leadership skills through a variety of programs and activities aimed at improving communication and problem-solving skills, as well as learning strategies for becoming dynamic community leaders. This experience will help them gain confidence, raise community awareness, and develop career skills.

The event will kick off on March 10th with an Opening Ceremony under the patronage of His Excellency Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labor and Social Development, followed by a one a half Day of Leadership Training Activities for the various groups. This will be followed by a Closing Ceremony in the evening of March 12th.

The Clubs are patterning with many companies and institutions who are supporting the Rotarian initiative in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Interested candidates can visit the @ryla.bh Instagram account, which has information on the various programs and how to apply to join. The public can also contact any of the Rotary clubs in Bahrain directly for further information and assistance.

Benefits of joining RYLA Bahrain includes: building communication and problem-solving skills, discovering strategies for becoming a dynamic leader, learning from community leaders, inspirational speakers, and peer mentors, unlocking potential to turn motivation into action, and having fun and form lasting friendships.