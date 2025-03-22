Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Celebrate Gergaoon with Festive Community Event

The Rotary Clubs of Bahrain — which includes Rotary Club of Manama, Salmaniya, Seef Bahrain, Rotaract Club of Bahrain and Muharraq — successfully organized a vibrant Gergaoon Festival at Nakheel Centre over the weekend.

The event, held at Nakheel Centre, featured a festive atmosphere filled with traditional music, local cuisine, and family-friendly entertainment. The celebration was brought to life with a performance by a local band and emceed by the charismatic Ali Yaseen, drawing a packed audience of families and community members.

Highlights of the event included competitions with exciting prizes, showcasing the spirit of togetherness and cultural pride. The festival reflected the Rotary Clubs’ commitment to community engagement, cultural celebration, and youth involvement.