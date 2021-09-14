Rotary Club’s of Bahrain distribute school bags to charity societies

|
All the Rotary Clubs of Bahrain participated in distributing 200 school bags with basic stationery (notebooks, pencils, erasers, and other items) to five charity societies on Saturday 11th September 2021. The following societies received the school bags:
1. 9:30 AM Riffa Women’s Cultural Charity Association
2. 10:30 AM AlSanabel Orphans Care
3. 11:15 AM Capital Charity Association
4. 12:00 PM Jannusan Charitable Society
5. 12.45 PM Al-Kawther Society for Social Care
The project was headed by the Rotary Club of Salmaniya with support from the following clubs:
Rotary Club of Manama
Rotary Club of Adliya
Rotary Club of Seef Bahrain
Rotaract Club of Bahrain
