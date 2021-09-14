Tuesday, September 14, 2021
    Rotary Club's of Bahrain distribute school bags to charity societies

    All the Rotary Clubs of Bahrain participated in distributing 200 school bags with basic stationery (notebooks, pencils, erasers, and other items) to five charity societies on Saturday 11th September 2021. The following societies received the school bags:

    1. 9:30 AM Riffa Women’s Cultural Charity Association
    2. 10:30 AM AlSanabel Orphans Care
    3. 11:15 AM Capital Charity Association
    4. 12:00 PM Jannusan Charitable Society
    5. 12.45 PM Al-Kawther Society for Social Care

    The project was headed by the Rotary Club of Salmaniya with support from the following clubs:

    Rotary Club of Manama
    Rotary Club of Adliya
    Rotary Club of Seef Bahrain
    Rotaract Club of Bahrain

