Rotary Club’s of Bahrain distribute school bags to charity societies

Listen to this article now

All the Rotary Clubs of Bahrain participated in distributing 200 school bags with basic stationery (notebooks, pencils, erasers, and other items) to five charity societies on Saturday 11th September 2021. The following societies received the school bags:

- Advertisement -

1. 9:30 AM Riffa Women’s Cultural Charity Association

2. 10:30 AM AlSanabel Orphans Care

3. 11:15 AM Capital Charity Association

4. 12:00 PM Jannusan Charitable Society

5. 12.45 PM Al-Kawther Society for Social Care





The project was headed by the Rotary Club of Salmaniya with support from the following clubs:

Rotary Club of Manama

Rotary Club of Adliya

Rotary Club of Seef Bahrain

Rotaract Club of Bahrain



