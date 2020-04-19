Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Jointly Distributes laptops

The Rotary Clubs of Bahrain and the Rotaract Club have launched an initiative that aims to collect new devices or second hand in order to distribute them to students in need namely through their partnerships with orphan-care centers, charity funds and societies. Phase one has the batch of 68 devices which was received by Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society on the 6th of April 2020. The Club project task force continues to seek more support from corporates in order to reach different age groups and segments that can benefit from these devices in order to continue their virtual learning process as well as carry out their projects and assignments remotely. They hope to benefit the community in order to sustain the educational progress and be a tool supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain in all its efforts to combat the adverse situations that the COVID 19 crisis is creating.