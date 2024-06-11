Rotary Milestone

- Advertisement -

The Salmaniya Rotary Club commemorated its 53rd anniversary, a milestone celebration that underscored the club’s enduring legacy of community service. The event, held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, was attended by a host of dignitaries, including titans of industry and policy such as Abdulnabi Al Sho’ala and Dr Dhafer Alumran, who have been pivotal in shaping the club’s journey and the broader societal landscape.

“As the Salmaniya Rotary Club embarks on another year, it continues to be a paragon of’service above self,’ inspiring new generations to carry forward the torch of humanitarian service and societal advancement,” said Mr Al Qoud.

The anniversary was marked by a series of accolades and insightful dialogues, reflecting the club’s commitment to excellence and continuous growth.

The chief guest of the event was Social Development Ministry Under-Secretary Sahar Al Mannai, who delivered a keynote address lauding the club’s milestone achievement. She also presented the Distinguished Rotarian award which was bestowed upon Rotarian Luai Noaman Alagha, the current board treasurer honouring his significant contributions to the club and its activities. This was followed by a panel discussion titled “Our Club’s Journey” led by the club’s president, Khalid AlQoud, which brought out the club’s rich history and its impact on the community.

At the highlight discussion, Mr Al Sho’ala, the former Labour and Social Affairs Minister, Al Fanar Investment Holding founder and Dar Albilad chairman and Mr Alumran, the former Assistant Undersecretary for GCC Affairs and Western Countries, at the Foreign Ministry, shared their experiences and perspectives on the club’s journey, emphasising the importance of vocational service, ethics, and community development.

They discussed the impact of the club’s initiatives on the local and international community, highlighting the importance of fostering ethical leadership and providing opportunities for professional growth. The dialogue also touched upon the club’s efforts to promote international understanding and peace, which align with Rotary International’s mission.

The event also celebrated the unity and shared aspirations of the club’s members, with 10 ambassadors gracing the occasion as guests of honour, alongside community members, media representatives, and club members. This convergence of leaders and visionaries highlighted the club’s influential role in fostering international relationships and community development.