Rotary Peace Fellowship initiated in Bahrain

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya, Manama, Adlya and Seef Bahrain organised a joint seminar to spread awareness of the Rotary Peace Fellowship on Wednesday 15th February 2023 at the Golden Tulip Hotel. Faisal Juma, the Peace Fellowship Country Chair of Bahrain explained the program to the members.
As February is themed as Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution month in the Rotary International calendar, the Rotary International launched its Rotary Peace Fellowship beginning of the month for anyone to apply.
The Rotary Peace Fellowship is fully funded, covering tuition and living expenses, and increases the capacity of existing leaders to prevent and resolve conflict by offering academic training, field experience, and professional networking.
Rotary Peace Fellows are selected every year in a globally competitive process based on personal, academic, and professional achievements. Fellows earn either a master’s degree or a post-graduate diploma in peace and development studies at one of the Rotary Peace Centers located at leading universities around the world.
Over 1,600 program alumni are working in more than 140 countries as leaders in national governments, nongovernmental organizations, education and research, law enforcement, business and consulting, human rights law, media and the arts, and international organizations such as the United Nations.
The deadline for submissions is May 15th 2023. Visit this website for more information and/or to apply: (https://www.rotary.org/en/our-programs/peace-fellowships)