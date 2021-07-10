Royal Endurance Team Dominates Jordan International Endurance Championship

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs expressed delight after seeing the Royal Endurance team dominates the Jordan International Endurance Championship, sweeping the podiums of all the competitions.

Held in Amman, Jordan, the event included a race for the seniors and another one for the youth. both of which covered a distance of 120 km, while there was another competition that covered a distance of 100 km.

The Bahrainis won all the podium places, and HH Shaikh Nasser underlined that these results embody the position of Bahrain’s endurance sport in the international events thanks to the support provided to it from HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the interest of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Prime Minister.

He explained that the Royal Endurance team made many gains through participating in the event, including preparing the jockeys and horses for the next World’s Youth Endurance Championship which will take place in the Netherlands. He pointed out that these results will fuel the desire of the Bahrainis to continue winning titles under Bahrain’s name.

“We are happy with the results. Dominating this important contest cements our position internationally. We put many goals for our participation and they are all met. The team will arrive at the next event and it’s ready and raring to go. The team’s success came thanks to the family bonds connecting all the members,” HH Shaikh Nasser stated.





It’s worth noting that HH Shaikh Nasser provided valuable instructions to the team throughout the race, contributing to allowing the team to occupy all the podium places.

From his side, Dr Khalid Ahmed Hassan, Director of the Royal Endurance team affirmed that this accomplishment is the fruit of the support of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Highness’ keenness to support the jockeys and prepare them.

It’s worth noting that the Royal Endurance team’s Othman Al Awadhi won the seniors’ competition after clocking in 5 hours, 28 minutes and 12 seconds. His teammate Ahmed Saleh Yousif came second, two seconds away from the winner, while Hassan Essam Maki was third after posting a time of 5 hours, 31 minutes and 17 seconds.

In the youth section, Nasser Hamad Al Qahtani came first in 5 hours, 42 minutes and 20 seconds, nearly 20 minutes ahead of Sultan Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi, while Jassim Khalifa Rashid was third after crossing the finish line in 6 hours, 3 minutes and 40 seconds. Al Subaie of the Royal Endurance team competed in the 100 km race and he topped the podium.

The winners were crowned by Dr Khalid Ahmed Hassan and Mr Tawfiq Al Salehi, Director of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Media Office and Information Centre.