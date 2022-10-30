Royal Guard Commander inspects Jelmoud 3

- Advertisement -

The National Security Advisor and Commander of the Royal Guard Major General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Director of the Bahrain-UAE joint anti-terrorism drill (Jelmoud 3) inspected the drill held to ensure the readiness of the participating forces.

- Advertisement -

The drill includes Royal Guard forces, weapons, and units of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF), the Ministry of Interior, and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The Emirati forces lined up in their position in the UAE, with their Bahrain counterpart.

His Highness Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa conveyed to the participating forces the greetings of the Supreme Commander His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness the Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister.

His Highness praised the distinguished level and high capabilities of the two forces participating in conducting joint exercises and improving their training performance and military capabilities against counter-terrorism operations.

His Highness stressed that the march of military and security cooperation is supported by the two countries’ leadership to deal with all security threats.

He said that the threat of terrorism is no longer confined to a specific country and it has become necessary to prepare against security threats, especially with the growing use of technology in carrying out terrorist acts, pointing out that training work requires, strengthening communication, command, and control.

HH Shaikh Nasser added that Jelmoud 3 emphasized on the unity of the military principle, concepts, and joint procedures between the BDF Royal Guard and the UAE Armed Forces Presidential Guard (UAE-PG) to develop joint work and increasing cohesion and implement various military exercises.