Royal Guards’ Search and Rescue team exemplifies courage and compassion in relief operations

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s Arms of Relief Operation is continuing its humanitarian mission in providing support and assistance to the people effected by the earthquake that struck Syria and Türkiye.

- Advertisement -

The Royal Guards search and rescue operation is conducted under the directives from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister.

It is also supported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and followed up by the National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard His Highness Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The Bahraini team, in cooperation with the Vietnamese rescue team, has been able to find and recover nine bodies from under the rubble.

The team has been working with professionalism and high responsibility by applying the highest standards of security and safety and standing by the affected people in the Hatay region, one of the cities most impacted by the earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye.

Within unified relief strategies around the clock aimed at mitigating the catastrophic effects of the earthquakes and the consequent human losses and material damage.