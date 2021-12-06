Royal Humanitarian Foundation and iGA Launch new eService via National Portal Bahrain.bh

Listen to this article now

The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), launched an eService supporting the sponsorship of widows and orphans. Available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, it allows families to send requests for sponsorship, join the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), and enquire about the status of submitted applications. The launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of the RHF.

RHF Secretary-General, Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed said that the new service is in line with the directives of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the RHF’s Honorary President and enjoys the support of HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, ensuring that efficient digital transformation of RHF’s services and the streamlining of its procedures. He added that the RHF worked in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) to offer the new eservice via the National Portal, to help support the continuation of HM the King’s humanitarian work and provide care to orphans, widows, and deserving segments of society.

iGA Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed congratulated HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the RHF’s Honorary President; and HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and RHF Chairman of the Board of Trustees, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa on the occasion. He also thanked the iGA’s employees, highlighting their efforts, in cooperation with the RHF, to provide this service. The new offering highlights the RHF’s pioneering role in caring for widows, orphans, and others in need through the deployment of a range of advanced technologies. He added that the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) will continue to offer its best to further improve the RHF’s offerings.

The new service adds to a growing number of offerings by the iGA to support the humanitarian efforts of the RHF, including a restructuring of procedures; the development of an internal system

for widow and orphans’ sponsorship; streamlining and supporting the RHF’s migration to cloud computing; linking it with Government systems; and developing a registration service for those affected by the coronavirus.

Widowed mothers can submit requests for monthly sponsorships of themselves and their children by selecting ‘Submit New Request’ on bahrain.bh. The Basic eKey is required to access the service.

To submit a new request, the widows must be registered as sponsorship beneficiaries. One of the parents of the son or daughter must be Bahraini. Other conditions stipulate that the orphan must be unmarried, and under 24 years old.

Users with the Basic eKey can also enquire about the status of submitted requests for each member of the family.

For more information about the widows and orphans’ sponsorship service, call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001 or submit suggestions and enquiries via the Tawasul app.