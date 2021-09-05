Royal Humanitarian Foundation dispatches urgent relief aid to Afghanistan

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued directives to dispatch urgent humanitarian relief aid to Afghanistan.

HM the King also assigned the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), chaired by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, to supervise the operation.





HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa expressed deepest thanks to HM the King, RHF Honorary Chairman, hailing his humanitarian initiatives in support of disaster-hit and needy people all over the world as part of Bahrain’s drive to to consolidate international solidarity and bolster fraternal and humanitarian ties between peoples.

He also lauded the Government’s support, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, expressing the foundation’s honour to implement the royal directives.

He reiterated Bahrain’s support to the Afghan people in its humanitarian crisis, adding that the foundation would dispatch an urgent relief food and medical shipment, wishing Afghanistan and the whole world peace, security, stability and prosperity.





Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani praised the royal directives, hailing HM the King’s keenness on extending a lifeline to people in dire need in the world.

He announced the minister would cooperate with the foundation in implementing the royal directives.

RHF Secretary-General Dr. Mustapha Al Sayyed also paid tribute to HM the King for his directives, adding that the shipment was prepared in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Health and Bahrain Defence Force.