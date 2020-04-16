Friday, April 17, 2020
Royal Humanitarian Foundation Online Donation Campaign

Royal Humanitarian Foundation launches online donation platform in support of efforts to mitigate spread of COVID-19

As part of the national efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and in implementation of the directives of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed, RHF Secretary-General, announced the launch of an online donation platform.

RHF is now accepting donations from businesses and individuals in support of national efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 via its website, accessible at: http://www.rco.gov.bh.

Al Sayed noted that the ‘Feena Khair’ campaign was launched in response to growing requests from individuals and entities across the private sector that wish to make online monetary donations to national efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus. Businesses and individuals who wish to donate by bank transfer should use the following account details:

Account Name: MOFNE THE NATIONAL EFFORT TO COMBAT THE CORONAVIRUS COVID 19

IBAN: BH66 NBOB 0000 0082 1093 70

National Bank of Bahrain

Al Sayed welcomed the ongoing cooperation between the public and private sectors, and their shared commitment to safeguarding the well-being of citizens and residents, which serves to underline Bahrain’s united stand against COVID-19.

