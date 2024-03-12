Royal Support for Bahraini Entrepreneurs Shaikh Isa bin Salman Commends Startup Bahrain Pitch Winners

- Advertisement -

In a significant gathering highlighting Bahrain’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), convened with Bahraini entrepreneurs and winners of the esteemed Startup Bahrain Pitch series.

Organized by StartUp Bahrain, the prominent platform for startups in the Kingdom, in conjunction with the SME Development Board, the Startup Bahrain Pitch series serves as a cornerstone in nurturing emerging businesses. His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman underscored the pivotal role of initiatives like Startup Bahrain Pitch in bolstering the private sector, thereby propelling economic growth and advancing Bahrain’s comprehensive development endeavors.

During the gathering, winners had the opportunity to showcase their innovative projects, meticulously selected by judging committees from prior editions of Startup Bahrain Pitch events. His Highness lauded their accomplishments in translating business ideas into thriving ventures, commending their ingenuity, determination, and resilience in effecting positive change.

In his address, His Highness emphasized the integral role of entrepreneurship in fostering key sectors within Bahrain’s holistic economic development framework. He stressed the significance of investing in local talent to enhance competitiveness and elevate Bahrain’s stature as a thriving entrepreneurial hub in the region.

Past laureates of the Startup Bahrain Pitch series, including the founders of renowned entities such as production house and advisory firm Fablemill, creatives platform Codot, and handcrafted granolas and nut butters brand Early Riser, were celebrated for their contributions to Bahrain’s vibrant entrepreneurship landscape.

In a notable development on the sidelines of the meeting, an agreement was inked between Tamkeen and Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain. Signed by His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Mumtalakat Bahrain Holding Company, and Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, the agreement aims to launch a groundbreaking initiative bolstering entrepreneurship and innovation within the Kingdom. Additionally, the collaboration includes the introduction of the “Startup of the Year” competition, providing a platform for previous Startup Bahrain Pitch winners to vie for top honors.

The Startup Bahrain Pitch series, a pivotal fixture since its inception in 2023, continues to showcase Bahrain’s dynamic entrepreneurship landscape. By facilitating connections between innovative entrepreneurs and potential investors, the initiative serves as a catalyst for growth and opportunity.

Aligned with Tamkeen’s steadfast commitment to supporting enterprises at all stages of development, programs such as Global Ready Entrepreneur, Riyadat, and Start Your Business play a vital role in empowering Bahraini entrepreneurs and driving economic diversification

The esteemed gathering was attended by dignitaries including His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy and Chairman of Mumtalakat Bahrain Holding Company, along with representatives from government entities, the private sector, and Bahraini entrepreneurs.

This collaborative effort underscores Bahrain’s unwavering dedication to nurturing a thriving ecosystem conducive to innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth.