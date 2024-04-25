Royal Thai Embassy celebrates Songkran Day

- Advertisement -

The Royal Thai Embassy in Bahrain and Kor Kai Thai School joined hands to commemorate Songkran Day, the traditional Thai New Year. The festive occasion drew a vibrant crowd including the Thai community in Bahrain, representatives from ASEAN Embassies, well-wishers of Thailand, and members of the media.

Embracing the cherished customs of Songkran, Thai youth paid homage to their elders and community leaders through the symbolic act of pouring water onto their hands, signifying purification and the dispelling of negative energies. Following the ceremonial gestures, attendees indulged in a sumptuous Thai lunch, immersing themselves in the flavors of Thailand.

As the festivities continued, participants engaged in spirited water fights and playful splashing, providing respite from the sweltering summer temperatures. Songkran, known as the Thai New Year, holds significant cultural importance, serving as a time for joyful reunions and strengthening bonds among families and friends.

- Advertisement -

The recognition of Songkran by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2023 further underscores its enduring significance in Thai culture and heritage.