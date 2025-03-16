Royal Thrills At Races

Bahrain International Trophy Wows Crowds

The Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club (REHC) came alive with excitement as Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, attended the fifth round of the fourth edition of the Bahrain International Trophy. The event, part of the 19th race of the 2024/2025 season, drew dignitaries, sponsors, and horse racing enthusiasts to witness a day of thrilling competition and royal celebration.

The championship was also graced by the presence of First Deputy Chairman of SCYS, Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust Board of Trustees chairman, Labour Fund (Tamkeen) Board of Trustees chairman and REHC High Committee chairman His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The event featured a series of prestigious races, including the HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Cup, HH Shaikha Sheema bint Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup, HH Shaikh Hamad bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup, HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup, HH Shaikh Hamdan bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup, the Bahrain Vision Cup, and the Al Sakhir Cup. Each race highlighted the skill and dedication of jockeys, trainers, and horse owners, captivating the audience with moments of intense competition and triumph.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad lauded the unwavering support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for equestrian sports in Bahrain, as well as the efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in advancing the sport. “The development of equestrian sports in Bahrain is a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing world-class facilities and opportunities for athletes,” he said.

His Highness also commended HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for his role in enhancing the REHC, noting that the club’s ongoing improvements have solidified its reputation as a premier venue for international equestrian events.

HH Shaikh Nasser extended his congratulations to the winning horse owners, trainers, and jockeys, praising their achievements and contributions to the sport. The event not only celebrated the winners but also highlighted Bahrain’s growing stature as a global hub for equestrian excellence.