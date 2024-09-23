Royal Triumph Celebrated

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa led the nation in welcoming His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Captain of the Royal Endurance Team, upon his triumphant return to Bahrain. HH Shaikh Nasser secured first place in the 160km World Endurance Championship held in Monpazier, France, marking his second consecutive world title. Competing against 118 riders from 39 countries, HH Shaikh Nasser’s victory is a historic achievement for Bahrain.

His Majesty King Hamad praised HH Shaikh Nasser’s remarkable accomplishment, adding it to his impressive record of international successes. The King highlighted that HH Shaikh Nasser’s performance at the World Endurance Championship serves as a powerful inspiration for Bahraini and Arab youth, motivating them to pursue excellence in sports and other fields.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including HH Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty’s Personal Representative; HH General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, President of the National Guard; HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of the General Sports Authority and the Bahrain Olympic Committee; and Minister of the Royal Court Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa. They, along with other royal family members, ministers, and dignitaries, congratulated HH Shaikh Nasser on his global sports achievement.

Students from the Education Ministry also lined up to welcome HH Shaikh Nasser, showcasing the nation’s pride in his success. His Majesty expressed his pride in HH Shaikh Nasser’s dedication, training, and high performance, which have brought honour to Bahrain.

His Majesty commended the Royal Team’s riders for their excellent participation in the international event and their commitment to representing Bahrain with distinction. He extended his congratulations to all Bahraini athletes who have recently achieved commendable results in regional and continental competitions, emphasising their determination to reach podium finishes and raise Bahrain’s flag high.

His Majesty underscored that Bahrain’s achievements in various fields, especially sports, reflect the kingdom’s capabilities and the dedication of its youth. He wished HH Shaikh Nasser continued success in leading Bahrain’s sports journey towards more international titles.

HH Shaikh Nasser expressed his gratitude for the celebration hosted by HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in honour of his World Endurance Championship victory. He praised the officials and media representatives for their support and highlighted his ongoing commitment to honouring Bahrain’s champions and supporting their pursuit of further achievements.

This victory not only elevates Bahrain’s status in the international sports arena but also serves as a testament to the Kingdom’s readiness and the dedication of its youth to achieving excellence.