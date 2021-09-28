Royal University for Women and Bahrain Businesswomen Society Signs MoU

Listen to this article now

Royal University for Women (RUW) and Bahrain Businesswomen Society signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide students with skills and knowledge necessary for business and entrepreneurship. The partnership aims to enhance the startup ecosystem in Bahrain, nurture entrepreneurial skills and provide a platform through which participants can exchange knowledge, experiences and ideas.

The Bahrain Businesswomen Society was established in the year 2000 in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the provisions of the Law of Societies, Social Clubs, and Cultural and Private Institutions working with youth, sports, and private institutions. Through this partnership, students will be provided with tools, resources and knowledge to start businesses and develop through equipping them with the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, as well as facilitating joint dialogues on entrepreneurship. The MoU between RUW and Bahrain Businesswomen Society incorporates holding joint events, workshops and a series of lectures on campus.

On this occasion, the President of the Royal University for Women, Professor Yusra Mouzughi, stated that the signing of the memorandum is part of RUW goals in empowering women with the necessary education, training and enhancing their involvement in the labour market, through cooperation with various community institutions, including the Bahrain Businesswomen Society, to support women with their entrepreneurial skills. This will be implemented through workshops and training courses that the two parties will work to organize in the next phase. Mouzughi added that these efforts by the university nurture the relations with the business community and working in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision, in which women entrepreneurs from various sectors participate in the advancement of national development in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Bahrain Businesswomen Society President Ahlam Janahi, stated that “Bahrain Businesswomen Society is the first businesswomen society in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Gulf region, having a diverse representation of female entrepreneurs and businesswomen from various sectors. This agreement with the Royal University for Women is a continuation of our efforts to promote entrepreneurship with a focus on empowering young women, female entrepreneurs and businesswomen with the required skills and knowledge, exchanging experiences, providing opportunities to earn professional and academic certificates from esteemed educational and training institutions such as RUW for the Society members and their families and working closely with the university through the relevant committees to support national events pertinent to our members’ experiences “.