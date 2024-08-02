S Eleven Brings Strathclyde University to Bahrain

- Advertisement -

S Eleven Educational, an investment company specialising in developing and growing innovative educational initiatives, has announced its partnership with Infracorp, a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, to open the University of Strathclyde – Bahrain campus, a licensed branch of one of the world’s most prestigious universities. The campus will be located in the Harbour Heights building and is affiliated with the parent British university in Scotland.

This move from S Eleven Educational aims to create a thriving hub for education, innovation and entrepreneurship, and highlights educational investment, which is among the company’s priorities, in line with the directives of the Wise Leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The university includes three colleges, namely Business Administration, Engineering and Science, and offers a total of eight academic programmes as of September 2024, bringing a distinctive approach to academic excellence, research and world-class educational infrastructure.

Additionally, the University of Strathclyde – Bahrain will work to meet the needs of students from the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region through its range of educational programmes. The campus will house several educational and research facilities that comply with the highest international standards, including laboratories, libraries, lecture halls, and an innovation centre.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Abdulla Alsada, General Manager of S Eleven Educational, stated: “The opening of the University of Strathclyde – Bahrain represents a qualitative shift toward fulfilling our mission of developing the education system in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region, elevating it to new levels that align with the highest international standards. The university’s headquarters is strategically located in the heart of Manama to provide the best facilities for students and to enrich and enhance their university experience in all aspects.”

On his part, Mr. Majed Al Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Infracorp, stated, “We are delighted to welcome the prestigious University of Strathclyde – Bahrain to Harbour Heights, marking a new chapter in the educational landscape in our region. This partnership is a testament to our ambitious vision of the Harbour Heights project as an integrated community that offers a unique and exclusive living experience in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and enhancing its position as a leading and prestigious investment destination in the region.”