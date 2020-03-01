Saar mall took the Initiative for creating awareness about Corona virus in Bahrain. Visitors of the mall given free complimentary safety masks and hand sanitizers. Special tools and equipment given to the cleaners to take care for hygiene in the mall. Appointment of additional guards at Gate 1 & 2 to provide Sanitizers to all the visitors for their hands before entrance. Spreading awareness inside and outside the mall. Through LED Screening, TV and Other Social Media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Emails.

Saar Mall Management postpones all the social and cultural events focusing all efforts in preventing and controlling Corona Virus. Lift buttons and Doors were covered with plastic sheets, changed twice a day and sanitized after every one hour. Management themselves tour the Mall after every one hour to spread the word about precautionary measures and check health & safety for the tenants. Manual time cards immediately replaces machine punching for all the Mall Staff, tenants, Cleaners and Security staff.