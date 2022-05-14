Sadhguru to bring Save Soil Movement to Manama, Bahrain

Listen to this article now

On a mission to save the world’s soil from extinction, the Save Soil movement, founded by Global Visionary Sadhguru, is coming to Manama .

As part of his ‘Journey to Save Soil’ from London to the southern tip of India, Sadhguru will stop in Manama from 14-15 May. Spanning 30,000 kilometers and 27 countries, he is undertaking a 100-day journey as a lone motorcyclist to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health and supporting leaders to institute national policies to Save Soil.

The visit will culminate with a large-scale public event in Manama that is expected to attract more than 5000 people, including celebrities, influencers and dignitaries, with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of soil conservation. The event will take place at Bahrain National Museum in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture on Monday, 15th May, from 20:00 – 22:00. The event will start with cultural performances, featuring Sadhguru’s musical ensemble Sounds of Isha. Sadhguru will take the stage to speak about the movement, followed by Q&A with the audience.

In the week before his arrival in Bahrain, Sadhguru addressed leaders from 195 nations at the 15th session of the Conference of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) as the Keynote speaker. COP15 will be held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, from 9-20 May. The theme for the session is “Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity”.