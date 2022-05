Listen to this article now

As part of the Bahrain leg of “Conscious Planet – Save Soil Movement”, Sadhguru visited India in Bahrain (Embassy of India, Bahrain). In the Talk program organized at the Embassy, Sadhguru spoke about the global ‘Save Soil’ campaign to address the soil crisis by bringing individuals from all over the world together to advocate for soil health. Prominent Bahraini and Indian dignitaries as well as diplomats attended the Talk.