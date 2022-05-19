Salmabad intersection gets landscaping facelift in Forever Green campaign

Listen to this article now

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), in cooperation with the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, and the Supreme Council for the Environment, planted more than 217 Sidr (Ziziphus spina-christi), roll and hibiscus tiliaceus trees and shrubs, at the Salmabad Intersection, with generous support from Ibrahim Khalil Kanoo Company.

The company’s support to the Forever Green campaign enhances national efforts to expand Bahrain’s green area, provide a healthy environment and bolster the agricultural sector, in line with HM the King’s vision to mitigate the effects of climate change and enhance food security.

It also contributes to achieving the aspirations of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of HM the King and President of the NIAD Advisory Council.

The planting ceremony was attended by NIAD Secretary-General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Municipality Affairs Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Assistant Undersecretary for Shared Municipality Services Shawqiya Humaidan and Head of Projects Directorate Yousif Buhijji.

It was also attended by Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Chief Operating Officer Stefan Moench, Ebrahim K. Kanoo Senior Manager of Toyota and Lexus Marketing Ayman Shehadeh and representatives.

During the ceremony, the objectives of the initiative, the latest developments and the expected look of the site following the planting were reviewed.

Under the Forever Green campaign, trees and shrubs will be planted across Bahrain through a public-private partnership, involving individuals, institutions and the community.

The Salmabad Intersection is the 31st out of the 34 sites to benefit from the initiative.