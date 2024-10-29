Salt Stories

- Advertisement -

Chef Craig Cormack’s Culinary Magic: An Exclusive Interview

“Salt isn’t always white; it comes in a spectrum of colors,” says renowned South African Chef Craig Cormack, passionately explaining his unique culinary approach. On the sidelines of a media masterclass at the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain, Chef Craig showcased innovative salt-cooking techniques through interactive demonstrations and tasting sessions, providing a memorable culinary experience.

Craig’s journey with salt began 16 years ago, when a food promotion piqued his interest in the various types of salt available. “Back then in South Africa, we had just three types of salt—one English and two South African. After my demonstration, the number of questions about salt astonished me. It made me realise I knew very little about it,” he shared.

Determined to learn more, Chef Craig dove into research, beginning with the book “Salt: A World History.” His curiosity grew, and soon he found himself collecting salts from around the world.

“Today, my collection boasts 231 naturally occurring salts, including my latest addition from Bahrain. It’s been an incredible journey discovering the richness and diversity of something so seemingly simple.”



Reflecting on his collection, Chef Craig emphasised the unique characteristics of different salt.”Salts are quite diverse, despite what you might think. Some are intensely salty, others morebalanced, and then there are those that are mild. Japanese salt, for example, is incredibly potent, even more so than Dead Sea salt, which has a 26 percent saturation. It just goes to show how different the balances and flavour profiles can be.Salt also varies in colour. I have some Persian blue salt from Iran, a greenish Celtic salt with algae components, black salt, beige salt, pink salt… People often assume salt is just white, but there’s a whole spectrum out there.”



Discussing common mistakes in salt usage, Chef Craig advised, “People often fear over-seasoning, which leads them to add too little salt. It’s crucial to season gradually and taste frequently to ensure a balanced flavour.” This was Chef Craig’s first visit to Bahrain, and he was struck by the serene beauty of the island“..I’m excited to explore. The morning silence here is almost surreal and very special,” he said.

Chef Craig’s passion for salt extends beyond his culinary creations. His lifestyle reflects his love for this mineral-his dog is named Salt, he swims in a saltwater pool, and he even bathes in salt.

“Salt has holistic health benefits. When I come out of a salt bath, I feel like Superman,” he quipped.



He shared a remarkable story about a gentleman who experienced significant improvement in a lung condition after spending time in a Pakistani salt mine.

“Salt heals in so many ways, it’s truly incredible.”

In Bahrain, Chef Craig was thrilled to add local salt to his collection and experiment with its unique properties. “Every salt tells a story, and Bahrain’s salt adds a new chapter to my collection.

Educating people about the diversity and importance of salt has been a rewarding journey.”

As the masterclass concluded, Chef Craig expressed his gratitude for the warm reception in Bahrain and the opportunity to share his knowledge.

“It’s been a wonderful experience, and I hope everyone enjoyed the session as much as I did” Chef Craig’s dedication to salt and its culinary potential continues to inspire chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide, turning a simple mineral into a cornerstone of culinary exploration.

Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain hosted a unique gastronomic adventure with Craig Cormack showcasing his craftsmanship for the first time in the GCC at the luxurious resort. The guests had the opportunity to explore innovative salt-cooking techniques and savour dishes infused with a variety of global flavours.

Chef Craig showcased a debut a special à la carte menu featuring various salts at Due Mari restaurant, while Majlis Al Fijiri offered a salt-inspired high tea experience. The resort’s special brunch on Friday, also featured a live SALT station highlighting his creations, as well as Craig’s signature salted breakfast.