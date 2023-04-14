Samsung Mesmerizes Guests of Luxury Dubai Resort with The Wall and Smart Signage

- Advertisement -

Samsung equips one of the world’s most luxurious resorts, Atlantis The Royal, with its premium display technology, including The Wall in the hotel’s Royal Mansion suite, for the ultimate guest experience

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that Atlantis The Royal, a new resort from Kerzner International on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, has been outfitted with its industry-leading displays, including The Wall, as well as Samsung Smart Signage displays both indoors and outdoors. Following the 2023 grand opening of what has been dubbed one of the world’s top resorts, guests can now experience a new era of luxury complemented by Samsung’s latest technology.

“At Atlantis The Royal, every detail has been considered to truly elevate the guest experience and fully equip our colleagues. Samsung has been an instrumental technology partner from construction to opening,” said Anthony Lynsdale, Vice President Information Technology, Atlantis Dubai. “We are confident in both the quality and reliability of Samsung’s technology and team of experts to help us create and maintain an unparalleled hotel experience.”

Cutting-edge Technology Lights Up Every Space for All-around Luxury

Atlantis The Royal is the first hotel in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to install Samsung’s innovative modular Micro LED display, The Wall, on its property. Measuring 146 inches with 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, The Wall enhances the hotel’s most luxurious guest suite, the Royal Mansion, with a one-of-a-kind, personal viewing experience unmatched by other displays. The slim, sleek finish of The Wall’s Infinity Design blends in naturally with the suite’s refined elegance.

Throughout the property, various types of Samsung Smart Signage have been installed to entertain guests and provide unique customer experiences in each space.

In the hotel’s awe-inspiring lobby, Samsung Smart LED Signages have been installed on three large water tanks that draw visitors’ attention at first glance with the largest screen measuring 6m x 8.5m. Samsung installed the hanging-type signage between the tanks and the walls to project incredible scenes, including fish swimming in the sea.

The hotel’s spa and gym feature impressive displays with Samsung Smart LED Signage from the company’s IER series, which leverage LED HDR technology for crystal clear picture presentation. Built to accommodate various installation space requirements, these flexible signage displays allowed the team at Atlantis The Royal to provide an immersive viewing experience in the spa and gym areas.

By the outdoor infinity pool, the ceviche bar features Samsung Outdoor LED signage that displays information clearly, even under direct sunlight, to entertain and communicate effectively with guests. The outdoor IP65 validated design protects it from dust and water and ensures continuous operation in any conditions.

Samsung Smart Signage has also been installed in restaurants and meeting rooms to enhance guests’ comfort and communication while boosting staff efficiency. Guests of Atlantis The Royal will be treated like royalty thanks to the 957 Samsung hospitality displays that have been installed in the hotel’s 795 rooms to provide the ultimate personalized viewing experience.

“We are privileged to work with Atlantis The Royal and provide guests with a new level of luxury unlike anything they’ve experienced before,” said Doohee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics. “The combination of Samsung’s innovative display technology and Atlantis’ creativity and luxury expertise is leading the hospitality industry in exciting new directions.”

From The Wall’s awe-inspiring picture quality in the Royal Mansion to the smart signage installed throughout the property, Samsung’s displays work within the resort’s unique environment to empower staff and transform the guest experience. Through its collaboration with Atlantis The Royal, Samsung Electronics is helping to define the future of hospitality technology.