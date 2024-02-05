Sapori di Toscana -Showcasing Authentic Tuscany Flavors

In a grand celebration, The Domain Hotel and Spa marked its official opening of Sapori di Toscana Restaurant, hosting a distinguished gathering of guests, including esteemed dignitaries.

The ceremony commenced with a series of engaging activities, featuring speeches by officials, the signing of agreements, and a delightful dinner. Dr. Ali Follad of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority underscored the vital role of sustained support for the tourism industry and emphasized the importance of establishing a robust and sustainable tourism ecosystem with cutting-edge infrastructure. He specifically endorsed the promotion of culinary tourism as a driving force for the Kingdom’s tourism sector.

In addition, Dr. Follad extended his best wishes for success to the management of The Domain Hotel & Spa and lauded the team behind the renowned Italian restaurant, “Sapori di Toscana.”

Amidst the festivities, Mr. Marco Millarte, Deputy Ambassador, expressed appreciation for the initiative, highlighting Italy’s UNESCO candidacy of Italian cuisine for the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. He portrayed Italian cuisine not merely as food but as a cultural practice fostering connection and sharing. Mr. Millarte concluded by emphasizing the integral role of Italian cuisine in the nation’s history and heritage.

The Executive Director of Toscana Promozione expressed joy and gratitude for Bahrain’s first Tuscan restaurant at The Domain Hotel and Spa. Commending the collaboration between Bahrain Tourism, the Italian Embassy, and The Domain’s management, the Director deemed the event a tremendous success.

In his speech, the Director celebrated Tuscany’s rich heritage and commitment to culinary excellence. He announced Le Domain restaurant, Sapori Di Toscana, as the world’s first Tuscan restaurant, aiming to offer an authentic experience with the vibrant flavors of the region.

Mr. Pankaj Mishra, the General Manager of The Domain Hotel and Spa, announced the highly anticipated opening of Le Domain Restaurant, “Sapori Di Toscana.” He highlighted the year-long training program undertaken by the professional team under the guidance of Chef Simona Girelli to ensure authenticity and excellence. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response during the soft opening, Mr. Mishra conveyed excitement about providing an exceptional dining experience capturing the true essence of Italian cuisine.

The grand opening event showcased Le Domain’s commitment to delivering an unforgettable culinary journey, featuring meticulously crafted dishes and impeccable service. Mr. Pankaj Mishra concluded by expressing sincere thanks to all contributors, expressing honor and pleasure in hosting such a remarkable occasion.