Sara Al Subah Underlines Importance of Bahrain-Kuwait Collaborations

Dr Khalid Ahmed Hassan, Board Member and Secretary-General of Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF) and Mr Tawfiq Al Salehi, Director of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Media Office and Information Centre, Board Member of BREEF, Head of the Public Relations and Media Committee have conveyed the greetings and gratitude of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs Honourary President of BREEF to Shaikha Sara Fahad Al Subah, Undersecretary Assistant at the Kuwaiti Amiri Court General Manager of the Arabian Horse Centre during their meeting in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of Mansour bin Zayed Horse Festival.

The Bahraini representatives expressed their gratitude for the prominent efforts being exerted by Shaikha Sara Fahad Al Subah. Meanwhile, the meeting discussed ways of collaboration with Kuwait in rehabilitating kids suffering from autism in light of the many benefits accomplished by BREEF after signing agreements with UAE and Jordan in this context, and Shaikha Sara welcomed such an opportunity.

The event also explored supporting the participation in equestrian events among BREEF and the Arabian Horse Centre in Kuwait and facilitating transferring horses as per the regulations of both states.

Meanwhile, Shakha Sara gifted Dr Khalid and Mr Tawfiq a book documenting the support and interest of the late Shaikh Subah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Subah in equestrian sports and his keenness to preserve them.

Elsewhere, the participants at Mansour bin Zayed Horse Festival welcomed the suggestion provided by Dr Khalid Ahmed Hassan to form a Women’s Federation to follow the equestrian events. They expressed their interest in studying the suggestion in light of its importance and encourage women to participate in such events.

Dr Khalid also suggested several names to occupy positions in the Federation.