Saravanaa Bhavan Opens At Dana Mall

One of India’s iconic restaurant brands, Saravanaa Bhavan, officially opened its doors at Dana Mall. The grand inauguration was officiated by H.E. Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa, Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign & Trade at the Ministry of Industry & Commerce in the presence of Mr. Shiva Kumaar, Managing Director Saravanaa Bhavan. Also present was Mr. Juzer Rupwala LuLu Retail Director & Senior officials of Dana mall.

The spacious restaurant accommodates over 100 + guests at a time and features a state-of-the-art kitchen dedicated to serving the finest Indian delicacies, particularly the celebrated dishes of Saravanaa Bhavan.

This marks the 104th restaurant in the chain’s global network, with Managing Director Mr. Shiva Kumaar personally present to welcome guests. “We are delighted to welcome our loyal fans to Saravanaa’s genuine taste and flavor,” Mr. Kumaar stated. “This flagship restaurant in Bahrain signifies our commitment and confidence in the Bahraini market, and we look forward to serving the best food.” Bahrain Franchise Owner Mr. Sukhesh Rajan told.