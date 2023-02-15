Saudi Arabia to Host Prestigious FIFA Club World Cup in 2023

- Advertisement -

Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the FIFA Club World Cup, one of the most prestigious football tournaments, in December 2023. The decision was made at a recent FIFA Council meeting, following the success of Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League, in which the Saudi Arabian club became the first winner from the country and the first Saudi club to reach the tournament’s final. The competition, which will take place from December 12 to 22, will mark the first time the Kingdom has hosted the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Minister of Sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, expressed excitement about the opportunity to welcome the world’s top football clubs and fans to Saudi Arabia, adding that the event would demonstrate the country’s “genuine love of the game” and its desire to be a force for good.

He also highlighted the nation’s recent progress in the sport, including the hosting of international sporting events such as the AFC Asian Cup and the SAFF Women’s Premier League.

The President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Yasser Al-Misehal, praised the FIFA Club World Cup as a special tournament that had created new international rivalries and friendships in the sport. He added that Saudi football was experiencing a period of unprecedented growth, with more players registered at all age groups than ever before, as well as more qualified coaches, referees, and stronger domestic leagues.

Football is the national sport of Saudi Arabia, with 80% of the population playing, attending or following the game. The country’s bid to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 represents another important step forward in the development of football in the Kingdom.