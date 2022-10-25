Saudi Hawks, UAE’s Al Fursan Aerobatic Teams set perform at Bahrain International Airshow 2022

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS 2022) announced the teams participating in the flying display shows set to take place at BIAS’ upcoming sixth edition on 9 – 11 November 2022 under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, , and under the supervision of His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and the Chairman of the BIAS’ Supreme Organizing Committee. BIAS is organized by the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT) and the Royal Bahraini Air Force in cooperation with Farnborough International.

‏Following successful participations in previous years, the Saudi Hawks team of the Royal Saudi Air Force and the United Arab Emirates Air Force Al Fursan aerobatic display teams are taking part in this year’s edition to showcase their skills by performing exciting shows in Sakhir’s skies across the three- day event, along with other prominent aerobatic teams.

‏Commenting, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi, said: “We are pleased to see the Saudi Hawks and Al Fursan Aerobatic display teams continue to support BIAS, underscoring the special relations and strong historical ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates”.

‏”We are proud to have renowned aerobatic teams with high manoeuvrability and absolute control of aircraft in multiple situations. We look forward to welcoming the visitors of the Bahrain International Airshow and the public to see their memorable performances with the great level of skill these international teams have attained,” he added.

‏Other teams taking part in BIAS 2022 include the UK’s Royal Air Force’s renowned aerobatic team “Red Arrows”, the US Air Force, Global Stars, and the Pakistan Air Force, which will give spectacular shows throughout the days of the show. Both Family Area visitors and Trade Area participants will be able to enjoy these aerial shows.