Savour The Spirit Of Ramadan

The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain’s Moroccan-inspired Masaya Pavilion

This Ramadan, experience the bonds of community while embracing the enchanting allure of Moroccan-inspired décor. Yes, at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, it is the Masaya Pavilion by stc, which is inspired by Morocco’s courtyard and souk. Meticulously designed to transport guests to a world of elegance and cultural richness, further enhancing the sense of warmth and togetherness during the Holy Month, the pavilion features an array of culinary delights.

The celebration will include a live Croffle counter, Turkish Doner Lokum live carving station, Arabic Ouzi, German Doner Kebab, signature Moroccan Tajine, Bahraini Kebab, homemade Italian Pasta and Ravioli, as well as a Mexican Quesadilla and Burrito station, amongst many other Arabic and international specialties. Each offering is meticulously curated to showcase the rich and diverse flavors of both local and international cuisine, ensuring a feast for the senses.

The pavilion design features intricate tile work, plush seating adorned with colorful cushions, piles of exotic spices, ornate lanterns casting a warm glow, and a water feature for a more tranquil ambiance. As guests gather in this convivial setting, they are invited to create lasting memories while savoring the flavors and traditions of Ramadan.

The collaboration with stc serves as a testament to The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

“We are privileged to partner with stc to craft a Ramadan experience that transcends traditional dining, intertwining genuine communal spirit with exceptional culinary offerings,” remarked The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain general manager Bernard de Villele.

The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain eagerly anticipates welcoming guests as they come together to embrace the spirit of Ramadan, celebrate the sense of community, and partake in a truly unforgettable dining experience.

“As we enter our fourteenth year of partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome back families, corporate groups, friends, and colleagues to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with us,” said Chief Consumer Officer Karim Tabbouche.

“The re-opening of our doors marks the beginning of another eventful season at the Masaya Pavilion Ramadan tent by stc, where guests can expect to indulge in traditional festivities and experience the true essence of this special time. We look forward to creating a memorable Ramadan for the guests once again.”

Guests are welcome to join the breaking of the fast, Iftar, from sunset to 8pm for BD35, and the Ghabga dinner from 9pm to 2am for BD8. A special rate is available for groups of 30 and above.

For additional information about Masaya Pavilion by stc, please call the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 6499 or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. Follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram @ritzcarltonbahrain and join the conversation using #RCMemories.