Sawasdee Bahrain: Thai Street Market Brings the Vibrant Culture of Thailand

- Advertisement -

The Royal Thai Embassy, in collaboration with Oasis Mall Juffair, announced the annual “Sawasdee Bahrain” Thai Street Market, set to take place at the Oasis Mall Juffair Main Atrium from May 30 to June 1, 2024. This three-day event promises to immerse visitors in Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, showcasing the nation’s soft power “5F” — Festival, Food, Fashion, Fighting (Muay Thai), and Film.

The event will feature over 20 Thai businesses in Bahrain, offering a unique opportunity to experience Thailand through all five senses. Visitors can savor authentic Thai culinary delights such as Pad Thai, coconut ice cream, and Thai tea, and shop for high-quality products made in Thailand, including Thai oud, snacks, and spa and cosmetics products.

The event will kick off on Thursday, May 30, at 5:00 PM with a grand opening ceremony, including a ribbon-cutting and vibrant cultural performances by Kor Kai Thai School, Thai Club, and a thrilling Muay Thai demonstration. Throughout the event, attendees can enjoy a series of cultural performances, traditional Thai games for kids, a fruit carving workshop, a kids parade in traditional Thai costumes, and a Thai drawing and calligraphy workshop.

On Saturday, June 1, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the acclaimed Thai film “Ong Bak” will be screened at Cineco Juffair, preceded by an exciting Thai boxing demonstration.

- Advertisement -

Visitors are encouraged to participate in the “Wishing Tree Raffles” by posting a photo taken at the event on Instagram, using the hashtag #SawasdeeBahrain, and following the Royal Thai Embassy Instagram account @thaiembassybahrain for a chance to win special prizes provided by the Royal Thai Embassy’s partners and Thai vendors.

For more details and updates, follow the Royal Thai Embassy’s Instagram page @thaiembassybahrain.

Programme:

Thursday, 30 May 2024

17:00 – Opening Ceremony Ribbon Cutting Cultural Performance 1 (Kor Kai Thai School) Cultural Performance 2 (Thai Club) Cultural Performance 3 (Muay Thai) Tour of the Event Area



Friday, 31 May 2024

14:00 – Cultural Performance 4 (Thai Club)

15:00 – Demonstration of Traditional Thai Games for Kids

15:00 – Fruit Carving Workshop

16:00 – Kids Parade in Traditional Thai Costume

18:00 – Cultural Performance 5 (Kor Kai Thai School)

18:00 – Cultural Performance 6 (Muay Thai)

Saturday, 1 June 2024

14:00 – Cultural Performance 7 (Thai Club)

15:00 – Thai Drawing and Calligraphy Workshop

15:00-17:00 – Film Screening (“Ong Bak”) and Thai Boxing Demonstration at Cineco

18:00 – Cultural Performance 8 (Kor Kai Thai School)