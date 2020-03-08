The Oasis Mall-Juffair presented a theatrical play called ‘I Don’t Love Plastic’ at its premises. The activity was part of Al Rashid Group’s efforts to create awareness on sustainability and social practices. Those which trigger behavioral changes in our immediate environment.

The musical tells the story of the havoc played by plastic, especially single use plastic, on our ecosystem. The participation of more than 30 students from Quality Education School, British School of Bahrain, Sacred Heart School and Al Noor School, in this light and sound extravaganza. The audience received the performance well.

The creator and director, Anupam Ramesh Kinger and Choreographer Piya Bannerjee from Khwabgaah: House of Dreams.