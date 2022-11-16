SayG W.L.L partners with Wave Information Technology to deliver innovative solutions in IT industry

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

SayG W.L.L a registered company in Bahrain and Wave information Technology Corp, one of the fastest growing Technology firms in the MENA region has joined hands to match the growing demands of technology-enabled businesses reiterating their shared commitment towards Bahrain’s economy and diversify their service offering to what is most relevant to the economy and the changing needs of international and local business.

SayG W.L.L., Bahraini company carries a name that means “Truth” in colloquial is founded by Dr Shaikha Eshaa Mohammed Alkhalifa. The company today has uploaded many mobile applications to the Apple Store and Google Play Store, it even built an Amazon Alexa verbal action. The company also solved many customer issues that some thought unsolvable and usually for a lower cost compared to the international market. Developers are all in-house well known by the company and are all committed to deliver the highest-level service with the highest discretion.

Wave Information Technology Corp combines the global insight and innovation of a worldwide firm with local knowledge and industry expertise and offers powerful business solutions especially in the areas of SAP, ERP, ORACLE, RFID, and AI.

Wave IT is a company that is gradually expanding in the world. The founders are opening new branches around the world with the intention of combining them as a large player in the software market. It excels in services that SayG currently does not offer like SAP enterprise resource planning and other services that target large and medium businesses in Bahrain. It has an excellent reputation in Riyadh by offering its services at competitive prices and therefore the partnership will allow Wave IT to offer their services in Bahrain.

This will add to the growing list of international partners of SayG and expand the list of services on offer to include all services currently offered by Wave IT including Artificial Intelligence solutions. Dr. Sh. Eshaa Alkhalifa the found and CEO of SayG says that: “We are proud to partner with Wave IT. This partnership will bring a new international player to Bahrain. Wave IT has mastered a secret formula for keeping their costs low while keeping the quality of their services high.”

Abu Talha Syed, acting General Manager of Say G commented “We are so delighted to announce our partnership with Wave IT, we are looking forward to growing and expand our business with wave IT and take it all over GCC in coming months.

We SayG are basically software developing company in Bahrain providing customs IT solutions in Bahrain as well as holds partnerships with international brands and we are currently providing our services to Bahraini Ministries and VVIP clients in Bahrain International Airport as well as. SayG and Wave IT will agree to conduct co-arranged promotions to the benefit, support and grow together as one family, and expand our business to next level”.

The founder of Wave IT Abdul Raheem Shaik said “SayG has the strong presence and expertise in customer application development, open source technologies and mobile technologies and We are pretty strong in ERPs , SAPs and Oracle Implementations. With the new partnership with an established company like SayG, we would like to explore more and establish our local presence here.”

Mudassir, Co-founder of Wave Information Technology says” We recognize the special needs of small businesses are different from those of large-scale global organizations and we have the experience and understanding to meet the needs of both. With the strength of our regional network and global organization behind us, we offer small and large companies the best of all worlds to help them make the impact that matters”

As SayG forges new grounds in this agreement/venture with Wave Information Technology, this renews its commitment to deliver innovative solutions that help clients succeed not only within this region but around the world.