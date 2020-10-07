SCE holds workshop on waste management

Chief Executive Officer of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Daina, opened a workshop on “Management of Industrial Waste Containing Radioactive Materials of Natural Origin”.

The two-day event is within the framework of the technical support cooperation project between the SCE and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Dr. Bin Daina welcomed the participating specialists and experts from the IAEA, and the key speakers in the national workshop, lauding IAEA’s efforts to enhance joint cooperation.

He emphasised the SCE’s keenness to enhance the Kingdom’s waste management efforts, especially hazardous waste, which, he said, must be dealt with using modern methods that achieve Bahrain’s vision regarding waste management and ensure the preservation of human and environmental safety.

He pointed out that the national workshop aims to spread awareness among the employees of the concerned entities on the importance of managing industrial waste containing radioactive materials of natural origin.

The workshop also aims to achieve the objectives of the technical cooperation project between the Supreme Council for the Environment and the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding the development of a national work strategy, in cooperation with the relevant entities, to manage these types of waste in safe and economical ways that ensure maximum protection for humans and the environment, at the lowest cost, he said.

A group of IAEA’s waste management experts and specialists, in addition to more than 45 employees of the National Oil and Gas Authority, Electricity and Water Authority, Bahrain Petroleum Company, Bahrain National Gas Company and Tatweer Petroleum Company, as well as SCE’s employees participated in the workshop.