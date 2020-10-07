Friday, October 9, 2020
SCE Waste Management

SCE holds workshop on waste management

Chief Executive Officer of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Daina, opened a workshop on “Management of Industrial Waste Containing Radioactive Materials of Natural Origin”.

The two-day event is within the framework of the technical support cooperation project between the SCE and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Dr. Bin Daina welcomed the participating specialists and experts from the IAEA, and the key speakers in the national workshop, lauding IAEA’s efforts to enhance joint cooperation.

He emphasised the SCE’s keenness to enhance the Kingdom’s waste management efforts, especially hazardous waste, which, he said, must be dealt with using modern methods that achieve Bahrain’s vision regarding waste management and ensure the preservation of human and environmental safety.

He pointed out that the national workshop aims to spread awareness among the employees of the concerned entities on the importance of managing industrial waste containing radioactive materials of natural origin.

The workshop also aims to achieve the objectives of the technical cooperation project between the Supreme Council for the Environment and the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding the development of a national work strategy, in cooperation with the relevant entities, to manage these types of waste in safe and economical ways that ensure maximum protection for humans and the environment, at the lowest cost, he said.

A group of IAEA’s waste management experts and specialists, in addition to more than 45 employees of the National Oil and Gas Authority, Electricity and Water Authority, Bahrain Petroleum Company, Bahrain National Gas Company and Tatweer Petroleum Company, as well as SCE’s employees participated in the workshop.

Previous articleAlba receives two major awards from Middle East Investor Relations Association
Next articleKhalid bin Hamad receives Spanish Olympic Committee President

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Alba receives two major awards from Middle East Investor Relations Association

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, has been honoured with two prestigious awards -- Leading Corporate for Investor Relations in...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Education Minister visits schools, praises precautionary measures

The administrative, educational and technical staff returned to public schools today after completing medical checkups in preparation for the commencement of the new academic...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

“Bahrain Visions Forum”, Calls for Establishing UN Taskforce to Combat the Pandemic

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has launched an initiative to establish a task force comprising United Nations Member...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain participates in UN ‘Summit on Biodiversity’

On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince extends his condolences to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, arrived in Kuwait to...
Read more

MOST READ

New Director Appointed for the Royal Beach Club at the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

PR This Week
In its continued effort to provide the legendary Ritz-Carlton service, the five-star property announced the appointment of Mr. Frederic Daudou, as the new Director...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCE holds workshop on waste management

Chief Executive Officer of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Daina, opened a workshop on “Management of Industrial Waste Containing...
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF recognized as the biggest sports media property in the Middle East

BRAVE Combat Federation, the mixed martial arts organization founded by His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa has made headlines around...
Uncategorized

Splash launches Athleisure Collection in style

Explore Splash’s Athleisure collection this season and make a lifestyle evolution with a wide range of eco-friendly high-performance comfortable sports wear from...
iGA

Traveling Soon? Get Your Coronavirus PCR Test Certificate Via the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ App

The current pandemic has made protecting our health a shared responsibility. Before traveling abroad, you must be tested to ensure that those around you...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at...
Sports This Week

Eight individual Group One winners among Bahrain International Trophy entries

Quadruple Group One winner Barney Roy heads a stellar list of entries for the second running of the Bahrain International Trophy at Sakhir Racecourse...
Inside Bahrain

“Bahrain Visions Forum”, Calls for Establishing UN Taskforce to Combat the Pandemic

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has launched an initiative to establish a task force comprising United Nations Member...
PR This Week

Batelco First with National 5G Coverage in Bahrain

Batelco announced today that it has successfully activated 5G coverage across Bahrain. The 5G coverage is available in all 4 governorates and this month...
Wheels and Gears

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the New Toyota Hilux

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, has announced the arrival of the new Toyota Hilux at its showroom in...
Sports This Week

Khalid bin Hamad receives Spanish Olympic Committee President

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and President of Bahrain Olympic...
Sports This Week

Winners Football Centre (WFC) sign MoU with AUBH

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) and Winners Football Centre (WFC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 16, 2020, in AUBH’s 75,000...
PR This Week

BisB Wins 2020 Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Award

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently emerged as the winner of the “Bahrain Domestic Initiative of the Year for Open Banking” category from the Asian...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches Aswat, a platform sponsoring various Speakers’ Podcasts

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications operator in the Kingdom today launched ‘Aswat’, a platform dedicated to sponsoring speakers’ podcasts focusing on different topics of...
PR This Week

NBB Introduces New and Improved Customer Communication Channels

In line with its continuous efforts to be closer to the needs of its customers and as part of its digital transformation journey, NBB...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Splash Athleisure

Splash launches Athleisure Collection in style

food box

Rotary Club of Salmaniya to distribute 1000 food boxes throughout the...

Bahrain International Trophy

Eight individual Group One winners among Bahrain International Trophy entries

BRAVE CF Media Sports Middle East

BRAVE CF recognized as the biggest sports media property in the...