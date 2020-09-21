SCE launches training course for radiological and nuclear emergencies

The Supreme Council for Environment (SCE)’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, launched the national training course on responding to radiological and nuclear emergencies.

The virtual course was organized by the SCE in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in order to develop national capabilities in the field of responding to radiological and nuclear emergencies.

The first batch has 65 participants from Interior Ministry, Health Ministry and the SCE.

Dr. Bin Dainah stressed the importance of holding such training courses to prepare national cadres with the highest level of training in responding to this type of emergencies, especially at this stage of multiple global changes, including environmental issues.

The training course comes within Bahrain’s aim to develop national cadres’ teams in security and civil defense, investigations, Criminal Evidence, and technical support in cases of radiological and nuclear emergencies in order to prepare the best performance in responding to emergencies in accordance with the Manual guide, standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, he added.