Thursday, September 24, 2020
SCE Training Course

SCE launches training course for radiological and nuclear emergencies

The Supreme Council for Environment (SCE)’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, launched the national training course on responding to radiological and nuclear emergencies.

The virtual course was organized by the SCE in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in order to develop national capabilities in the field of responding to radiological and nuclear emergencies.

The first batch has 65 participants from Interior Ministry, Health Ministry and the SCE.

Dr. Bin Dainah stressed the importance of holding such training courses to prepare national cadres with the highest level of training in responding to this type of emergencies, especially at this stage of multiple global changes, including environmental issues.

The training course comes within Bahrain’s aim to develop national cadres’ teams in security and civil defense, investigations, Criminal Evidence, and technical support in cases of radiological and nuclear emergencies in order to prepare the best performance in responding to emergencies in accordance with the Manual guide, standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, he added.

Previous articleThe Avenues-Bahrain 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration
Next articlePlans to improve electricity, water services discussed

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

Minister of Education Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi participated in the Arab Education Ministers meeting on endorsing the document of developing education in...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Ministry of Health has announced...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives INJAZ Bahrain Board Chairperson

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received Board Chairperson of...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Plans to improve electricity, water services discussed

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister, Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, received here today the representative of the third constituency of the Northern Governorate at the...
Read more

MOST READ

GLOMAT – The First Thai-Bahrain Hybrid Virtual Business Meeting

Inside Bahrain
The Royal Thai Embassy, in cooperation with the Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) Thailand, Institution of Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Thailand and...
Read more
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF 42 full fight card released with 12 nations represented and the Flyweight Tournament quarter-finals

BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Kingdom of Bahrain, for the second consecutive week with BRAVE CF 42, on September 24th. The promotion released the full...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Country Manager in Kuwait

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has appointed Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hamer as a Country Manager...
Inside Bahrain

Health Minister urges compliance to reduce COVID-19 infections

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh urged full compliance with the mandatory precautionary measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). She called...
Inside Bahrain

Adherence to precautionary measures national responsibility

President of the Supreme Council of Health and Chairman of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla...
PR This Week

BD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza

Lulu Hypermarket is celebrating its 13th anniversary of being a retail leader in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a grand ‘Shop and Win’ e-raffle...
Sports This Week

KHK MMA dominates at BRAVE CF 41 with four huge victories

BRAVE Combat Federation hosted the first of three groundbreaking events last Thursday in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with seven bouts taking place behind closed...
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
Inside Bahrain

SCE launches training course for radiological and nuclear emergencies

The Supreme Council for Environment (SCE)’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, launched the national training course on responding to radiological and nuclear emergencies. The...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
Inside Bahrain

Plans to improve electricity, water services discussed

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister, Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, received here today the representative of the third constituency of the Northern Governorate at the...
Inside Bahrain

Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

Minister of Education Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi participated in the Arab Education Ministers meeting on endorsing the document of developing education in...
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Ministry of Health has announced...
PR This Week

The Avenues-Bahrain 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration

The Avenues-Bahrain is celebrating its 3rd year anniversary since opening its doors to the public on the 29th of October 2017. The Avenues –...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Education Minister Virtual Meeting

Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an...

Volunteers

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

Batelco Global Zone

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages