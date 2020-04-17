SCH president hails Indian Radio Launch

An Indian radio station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates will be launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 , Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa hailed the cooperation of all parties to speed up the launch of the Indian radio.

He stressed resolve top continue the national campaign to pandemic and enhance public awareness about the official precautionary measures and instructions.

He commended the planned radio which will reach out to non-Arabic speaking residents to update them and precautionary measures and raise their awareness.

Lt.Gen. Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa extended thanks particularly to the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Finance and National Economy and the Ministry of Information Affairs for their efforts to launch the radio station.